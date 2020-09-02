ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Facebook threatens to block news sharing in Australia

Chinese state-owned store in Hong Kong halts sales of Apple Daily

Gaming demand pushes Razer's revenue up 25%

Chinese sponsor's exit opens up IPL cricket deal for India unicorn

Media & Entertainment

Nintendo's Animal Crossing changes game of politics in US and Asia

The smash-hit Switch title provides space for virtual politicking and protesting

What do Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong have in common? Their use of Animal Crossing as a political stage.   © Kyodo
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has gone from a surprise hit to Hong Kong protest site and finally into U.S. politics.

In the U.S., Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has decided to use Animal Crossing in his campaign to unseat President Donald Trump in elections on Nov. 3.

Players are now able to deck out their homes with official Biden yard signs, which come in four designs. One features an official Biden-Harris logo (Biden's vice presidential running mate is California Sen. Kamala Harris), while another has a "Joe" Pride logo. The free campaign signs are available through the Nintendo Switch Online app or can be downloaded via QR codes.

Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, in a statement told multiple U.S. media outlets that Animal Crossing is "dynamic, diverse, and [a] powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world." He added that the campaign intends "to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands."

Animal Crossing, a Nintendo game for the Switch console, was released in March.

In the game, users live on a previously uninhabited island where they develop a society by trying to build shops and other facilities. As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home and away from friends, co-workers and classmates, Animal Crossing turned into an online hangout.

The title has sold over 22 million copies since its release, supporting Nintendo's strong earnings for the April-June quarter, when the company's operating profit surged 427% to a Nintendo record of 144 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

Biden actually followed Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into Animal Crossing. AOC, as she is known, visited strangers' islands in May, leaving messages on town bulletin boards as well as interacting with other gamers by exchanging fruit and other items. The avatar for the House of Representatives member wore a hand-drawn campaign shirt that said "AOC" on it.

In Hong Kong, Joshua Wong used the game to keep the pro-democracy movement going. In April, Wong tweeted screenshots of his customized island that showed support for the Hong Kong protesters while also taking aim at Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Other Hong Kong activists and protesters hemmed in by pandemic-related social restrictions joined in by creating protest signs and graphics. Animal Crossing thus made it possible for protesters to hold demonstrations out in the (virtual) streets.

China's government later appeared to ban the game in an effort to stem the flood of pro-democracy and anti-government messages.

Black Lives Matter protesters have also taken their causes to Animal Crossing. In addition, some users organized virtual vigils on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Animal Crossing's global success means future real-world demonstrations can easily be coaxed into the digital world.

Read Next

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close