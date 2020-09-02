Nintendo's Animal Crossing changes game of politics in US and Asia

TOKYO -- Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has gone from a surprise hit to Hong Kong protest site and finally into U.S. politics.

In the U.S., Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has decided to use Animal Crossing in his campaign to unseat President Donald Trump in elections on Nov. 3.

Players are now able to deck out their homes with official Biden yard signs, which come in four designs. One features an official Biden-Harris logo (Biden's vice presidential running mate is California Sen. Kamala Harris), while another has a "Joe" Pride logo. The free campaign signs are available through the Nintendo Switch Online app or can be downloaded via QR codes.

Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, in a statement told multiple U.S. media outlets that Animal Crossing is "dynamic, diverse, and [a] powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world." He added that the campaign intends "to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands."

Animal Crossing, a Nintendo game for the Switch console, was released in March.

In the game, users live on a previously uninhabited island where they develop a society by trying to build shops and other facilities. As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home and away from friends, co-workers and classmates, Animal Crossing turned into an online hangout.

The title has sold over 22 million copies since its release, supporting Nintendo's strong earnings for the April-June quarter, when the company's operating profit surged 427% to a Nintendo record of 144 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

Biden actually followed Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into Animal Crossing. AOC, as she is known, visited strangers' islands in May, leaving messages on town bulletin boards as well as interacting with other gamers by exchanging fruit and other items. The avatar for the House of Representatives member wore a hand-drawn campaign shirt that said "AOC" on it.

In Hong Kong, Joshua Wong used the game to keep the pro-democracy movement going. In April, Wong tweeted screenshots of his customized island that showed support for the Hong Kong protesters while also taking aim at Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Other Hong Kong activists and protesters hemmed in by pandemic-related social restrictions joined in by creating protest signs and graphics. Animal Crossing thus made it possible for protesters to hold demonstrations out in the (virtual) streets.

China's government later appeared to ban the game in an effort to stem the flood of pro-democracy and anti-government messages.

Black Lives Matter protesters have also taken their causes to Animal Crossing. In addition, some users organized virtual vigils on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Animal Crossing's global success means future real-world demonstrations can easily be coaxed into the digital world.