Nintendo's Super Mario park opens after roller-coaster ride

OSAKA/TOKYO -- Nintendo has thrown open the doors on its long-awaited venture into the amusement park business after its world-famous Mario character joined the likes of Harry Potter as the newest face at Universal Studios Japan.

Crowds trying to maintain social distancing requirements gathered around the entrance to Super Nintendo World as mascots representing Mario, his twin brother Luigi and Princess Peach waved at the crowd. They celebrated as colorful confetti was blasted from a cannon.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the charismatic creator behind the Mario video game series, was clad in an oversized red hat designed with a large M on the front, Mario's trademark. "I have been waiting for this moment," said Miyamoto. "Either with friends or family, all generations can have fun here and feel the world of Mario using their five senses."

The opening of the Nintendo area within USJ, near Osaka, comes almost six years after the Japanese gaming giant and the park operator announced a partnership. USJ is said to have invested some 60 billion yen ($549 million) in the project, planning meticulously with Nintendo so as not to disappoint avid fans of the games.

Super Nintendo World was initially scheduled to open last summer. But the spread of the coronavirus pandemic forced the companies to delay the opening twice. Japan's government lifted the state of emergency in Osaka earlier this month, which finally cleared the way for the park to open.

In addition to the usual entry pass for USJ, visitors will need a free timed entry ticket to enter the Mario-themed part of the park for the time being, as USJ expects a large number of visitors in the first few months after opening.

Tall walls surrounding the new park are designed to allow visitors to immerse themselves in Nintendo's world. Inside, visitors will find the area laden with the essence of Nintendo's Mario games. They can hear the theme song of Super Mario Bros; feel the earth shake when Thwomp, Mario's giant, stone-face enemy, crashes into the ground; and marvel at the intricate details inside Bowser's castle.

One visitor waiting expectantly was Haruki Hironaka, who was there with her friend. "I questioned if this was really Japan," the Osaka native said of the scene.

As a fan of Nintendo ever since she played on the Nintendo 64 console, Hironaka appreciated how the theme park "brought Nintendo's game designs to life."

"I'm scared of leaving and returning to reality," the 29-year-old said.

An aerial view of Super Nintendo World. The tall walls are to allow visitors to immerse themselves in the experience. © Kyodo

Super Nintendo World marks the latest effort by Kyoto-based Nintendo to expand beyond video games.

The company has been a dominant force in game consoles for decades, starting with the launch of its Family Computer in 1983, which was later modified and sold in the U.S. as the highly successful Nintendo Entertainment System. Its later gaming devices included the Game Boy, Nintendo DS and the Wii.

In 2017 it came out with the Switch gaming console, a hybrid device that can be used both at home as a console and as a portable machine. Thanks to a strong lineup of software titles including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as the rise in self-quarantined gamers, sales of the Switch jumped last year. Total global Switch sales have reached some 79 million units.

Although Nintendo has created a legacy of gaming consoles, it now finds itself in a rapidly changing industry with the rise of mobile games and cloud-based gaming. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has acknowledged these challenges, telling Nikkei Asia in an interview in September, "Gaming is a tough business that requires constant creation and risk-taking."

For a long time the company wanted to avoid the overexposure of its characters, worrying that it could dilute its brand and intellectual property. But a turning point for the company came in 2014, when game creator Satoru Iwata was president and Nintendo had been experiencing lackluster sales due to the failure of its Wii U console.

Nintendo began developing mobile games, opened a merchandise store and branched out into new business areas in an effort to support long-term growth and expand its reach to nongamers.

One of the rides at Super Nintendo World is 'Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge' (Photo by Tomoki Mera)

The opening of Super Nintendo World is likely just the beginning in the company's drive to broaden the use of its characters. Up next may be the animated movie based on Super Mario, which the company is working on with Universal Pictures subsidiary Illumination.

Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute, points out that in terms of profit, the amusement park will likely only contribute a small percentage to Nintendo's bottom line. "However, it is a meaningful strategy, as it will lead to rising consumer interest in their characters," he said, adding that "Super Nintendo World has the potential to attract the nongamer community to take up gaming."

While Super Nintendo World embraces the elements of a traditional amusement park, it also offers visitors the chance to revel in the gaming experience through technology. Its Mario Kart inspired attraction utilizes augmented reality headsets and projection mapping to allow visitors to race against other players.

Visitors can also buy an RFID (radio frequency identifier)-enabled wristbands linked to a USJ smartphone app to collect virtual coins as Mario does in Nintendo games. Through the app they can keep tabs on the number of coins gathered, and see where they rank against other players.

J.L. Bonnier, president and CEO of USJ, said visitors "can do whatever Mario does."

Bonnier said Super Nintendo World "revolutionizes how the theme park experience is going to be from now onward."

The marketing director of USJ, Ayumu Yamamoto, said: "Nintendo has fans all over the world. I believe people overseas will find Super Nintendo World exciting, and are patiently waiting for the chance to visit."

Nintendo wants the Osaka park to be followed by others around the world, including the U.S. and Singapore. However, the coronavirus has dealt a blow to Nintendo's hopes of replicating the park in the U.S., with reports that delays in construction will push back the opening of Super Nintendo World in Orlando, Florida, by two years to 2025.