TOKYO -- Nintendo released a trailer for its first movie on Friday, the latest step by the Japanese entertainment company to expand beyond its core gaming business.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," created with U.S.-based Illumination Entertainment, known for the Minions franchise, will be released next year on April 7 in the U.S. and April 28 in Japan. It was initially scheduled for release during the 2022 year-end holiday season.