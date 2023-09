TOKYO -- Japanese film studio Toei Co.'s shares touched an intraday high of 18,510 yen here Tuesday, up 7% from the previous day's close, on widespread expectations that popular anime franchises like "One Piece" and "Slam Dunk" will continue to drive earnings.

Toei ended Tuesday at 18,490 yen -- 1,190 yen higher than Monday, when Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities upgraded its rating from "neutral" to "overweight."