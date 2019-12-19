ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Media & Entertainment

Orix to export Japanese movies to China

Leasing company wants 'Doraemon' sequel to lead march into huge market

YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer
A Doraemon exhibit in Beijing: Orix is in talks to bring the latest flick featuring the robotic cat to China.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Orix is preparing to launch a licensing and distribution business for Japanese films next month in China, which is on the verge of becoming the world's largest cinema market.

The Japanese leasing company plans to establish a joint venture with Chinese partners, Nikkei has learned. Orix will take a 45% stake in the business, which will be founded in Hong Kong and become an Orix equity-method affiliate. Phoenix Entertainment Group, a major Beijing-based distributor of Japanese films in China, and others will own the rest.

The value of Orix's interest is not known.

Orix plans to purchase the rights to export Japanese titles to the Chinese market, and commission their distribution in China to local distributors including Phoenix. The plan is to export five to 10 titles in the first year, targeting box office receipts of 10 billion yen ($91 million).

Orix is already negotiating a deal for the Chinese distribution rights to the upcoming animated film "Stand by Me Doraemon 2," which is scheduled to hit screens in Japan next summer.

China is expected to surpass the U.S. as the biggest movie theater market in 2020, with ticket sales hitting about $11.4 billion, according to a Japanese trade ministry projection.

The joint venture's earnings will be driven by the licensing fees.

Orix has experience referring Chinese companies seeking local distribution rights to Japanese content owners. The first title screened in China through its mediation was 2015's "Stand by Me Doraemon," which was also the first new Japanese movie to be shown there in about three years. It earned 530 million yuan ($75.6 million), a record for a Japanese film at the time.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media