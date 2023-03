MANILA -- ABS-CBN, once the Philippines' largest TV company, said Thursday it will sell its cable and broadband unit to PLDT, the country's top telecom company, for 6.75 billion pesos ($123 million).

The move is the latest step in the restructuring of ABS-CBN, a once-powerful media outlet that was shut down by the government three years ago during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte.