MANILA -- An investment deal that would allow ABS-CBN -- the Philippine TV network that was closed down in 2020 after angering former President Rodrigo Duterte -- to broadcast via a rival channel has stalled amid pressure from politicians.

ABS-CBN early this month agreed to buy a 35% stake in TV5 for 2.16 billion pesos ($38.5 million) in an alliance that would enable the shuttered broadcaster to return to free-to-air TV. ABS-CBN maintains operations on cable TV.