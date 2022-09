MANILA -- Philippine billionaire Manuel Villar on Tuesday launched his new television venture, broadcasting via a channel previously held by ABS-CBN, the network that was shut down in 2020 after clashing with former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Villar's Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) began airing shows on Channel 2 on free television, which is accessible to most Filipinos, as well as on cable channels. The launch was also streamed live on Facebook.