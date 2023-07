MANILA -- Viva, the Philippine entertainment outfit whose streaming app is known for its racy original flicks, says it could revive plans to go public next year.

The group is considering listing its holding company, Viva Holdings, in a deal that could raise "at least $250 million," Vincent del Rosario, president of unit Viva Communications, told Nikkei Asia. The share sale would value the group at $1 billion, he said.