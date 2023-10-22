Pokemon aims to expand its unique position as a global brand

TOKYO -- Pokemon has grown to be one of the most widely recognized video game series in the world since its release over a quarter-century ago. Reflecting this, about 2,000 Pokemon enthusiasts from 50 countries and regions competed at the Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, in August, and the sleep-tracking app Pokemon Sleep has been downloaded over 10 million times since its launch in July.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of the Pokemon Co., which holds related copyrights, told Nikkei the secrets of Pokemon, which has captivated millions of fans across cultures. He has engaged in creating Pokemon games since the very first release back in 1996.