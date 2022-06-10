Samsung and Microsoft hook up on smart-TV cloud gaming

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Games for Microsoft's Xbox systems will soon be streaming on Samsung Electronics smart televisions, with no console required, under a newly announced tie-up expected to take cloud gaming into overdrive.

The Xbox app will first arrive June 30 on the Gaming Hub, a feature initially launching the same day on 2022 Samsung smart TVs. Paying subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service will be able to enjoy more than 300 cloud-compatible console titles via the new service. Nonsubscribers will have access to the wildly popular combat game Fortnite, for example, via free accounts.

Microsoft started rolling out its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in 2020. More than 10 million people have streamed the games on such devices as personal computers and smartphones.

By linking up with Samsung, the world's top TV manufacturer, Microsoft will make the leap into console-free TV gaming. The service will be compatible with a wide range of wireless controllers, including ones for Sony Group's competing PlayStation systems.

Samsung previously said it would make Google's Stadia and Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming services available on 2022 smart TVs.

Streaming services like Netflix have enjoyed an explosion of demand as smart TVs have made them easily accessible. With Samsung stepping in, cloud gaming will likely have its own Netflix moment after years of limited availability.