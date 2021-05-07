Singapore Straits Times owner unloads media business to nonprofit

SINGAPORE -- Singapore Press Holdings, the publisher of the 175-year-old Straits Times newspaper, will transfer its financially troubled media business to a nonprofit group as a step to maintain quality journalism, the company said Thursday.

SPH will first transfer all of its media operations and assets, including newspapers and publishing outfits, to newly established, wholly owned subsidiary SPH Media Holdings. The parent will later inject the unit with 80 million Singapore dollars ($60 million) in cash, as well as SG$30 million in SPH shares along with real estate investment trust units.

SPH Media will ultimately be transferred to a not-for-profit entity with no ties to the SPH group. After investors sign off on the plan in an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in either July or August, Singapore Press plans to complete the transaction by around February of next year.

Singapore Press Holdings will go forward as a real estate company and will continue to be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Advertising revenue is projected to decline at a pace similar to past years, SPH said in a statement Thursday, indicating the company does not expect revenue to pick up after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

In August, the group announced it would eliminate 140 newsroom positions as advertising revenues took a major hit during the pandemic.

"However, further cost cuts to reduce losses may impair the media business' ability to maintain quality journalism," Singapore Press said.

Selling off the media assets to a for-profit interest is also off the table.

"SPH's media business plays a critical function in Singapore with the provision of quality news and information to the public, in particular in the vernacular languages," said the group.

SPH publishes newspapers, financial news and tabloids in each of the official languages of Singapore, including Mandarin and English. But the group's revenue shrank by half over the past five years due to diminishing receipts from advertising and subscriptions.

In addition to embracing digitization, the group fought to offset the decline of the media segment with the real estate operations. But the fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic caused SPH to record a net loss of SG$83.7 million for the fiscal year ended August 2020.