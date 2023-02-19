'Slam Dunk' anime movie makes waves across South Korea, Taiwan

TOKYO/SEOUL -- "The First Slam Dunk," a 2022 Japanese animated film based on the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series, is proving to be a blockbuster hit across Asia.

By Feb. 7, it had made 10 billion yen ($74.25 million) in box office revenue in Japan since its release there on Dec. 3, while the number of viewers topped 2.85 million in South Korea just over a month after its release. In Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and other Asian markets, the movie has also become extremely popular. A large number of people are visiting Japan from abroad to buy related goods and make a pilgrimage to "sacred" places related to the film.