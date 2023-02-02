Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president

TOKYO -- Sony Group on Thursday is expected to appoint Hiroki Totoki, executive deputy president and chief financial officer, as president and chief operating officer of the company, effective April 1. Kenichiro Yoshida, current president, is to remain chairman and CEO with representative authority for the group.

With the tech industry facing growing headwinds from a global economic slowdown, the promotion of Totoki, 58, will strengthen the company's "top-two" management structure, along with Yoshida, 63, as the group moves into growth areas like electric vehicles.