Media & Entertainment

Sony Group raises yearly profit outlook

PlayStation maker rides tail wind of weaker yen

Sony's latest forecast represents a 5% increase from the figure announced in July. (Photo by Karina Nooka)
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony Group raised its full-year profit forecast as a weaker yen helped to drive up quarterly income, with the company saying its music streaming business was doing well while gaming had disappointed.

The Japanese electronics company on Tuesday reported a 24% year-on-year rise in quarterly net income to 264 billion yen ($1.79 billion). Revenues grew 16% to 2.75 trillion yen, with sales in key segments including movies, music and imaging buoyed by the weaker Japanese yen, which boosts overseas earnings.

