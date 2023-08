TOKYO -- Japan's Sony Group on Wednesday reported a net profit of 217 billion yen ($1.52 billion) for the April-June period, down 16.7% from the previous year, as acquiring U.S. gaming company Bungie for approximately 500 billion yen last July weighed on results.

About a third of the acquisition cost will likely be allocated for the compensation needed to retain current employees, a cost that will be recorded in the April-June period.