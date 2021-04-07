ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Sony Pictures sets up amusement park in Thailand

Aquaverse opens in October with rides based on 'Ghostbusters' and 'Jumanji'

Sony Pictures Entertainment has teamed up with Thailand's Amazon Falls.    © Reuters
| Thailand

Sony Pictures Entertainment has teamed up with Thailand's Amazon Falls to set up an amusement park based on productions from its Columbia Pictures studio, in the Southeast Asian country, the companies said on Tuesday.

The 14-acre Columbia Pictures' theme and water park, Aquaverse, will be open for public in October and feature rides and attractions based on popular movies like "Ghostbusters," "Jumanji," "Bad Boys," "Men in Black" and "Hotel Transylvania."

Amusement parks are gradually reopening across the globe as COVID-19 vaccinations gather pace. Walt Disney's two theme parks in California are slated to reopen later in April to a limited number of guests, over a year after they were closed.

(Reuters)

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more