Sony grabs Marvel's playbook for 10 live-action PlayStation adaptations

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- With plans for 10 live-action motion pictures and television projects based on PlayStation video games, Sony Group is taking a page out of Marvel's success story and wants to prove it can do what Nintendo did with Super Mario.

The trailer for the "Gran Turismo" movie, due to open in the U.S. in August, has received some positive reviews for its action scenes since the teaser was released May 2. The film depicts a teenager who makes the transition from e-sports racer to professional racecar driver.