Media & Entertainment

Sony grabs Marvel's playbook for 10 live-action PlayStation adaptations

Group hopes to replicate success of 'Last of Us' with upcoming 'Gran Turismo' movie

The PlayStation game series "Uncharted," seen here, was adapted into a film released in February of last year. (Photo courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment)
REI NAKAFUJI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- With plans for 10 live-action motion pictures and television projects based on PlayStation video games, Sony Group is taking a page out of Marvel's success story and wants to prove it can do what Nintendo did with Super Mario.

The trailer for the "Gran Turismo" movie, due to open in the U.S. in August, has received some positive reviews for its action scenes since the teaser was released May 2. The film depicts a teenager who makes the transition from e-sports racer to professional racecar driver.

