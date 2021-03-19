Sony offers peek at new virtual reality PS5 controller

TOKYO -- Sony has reached out to virtual reality fans with a new PlayStation 5 controller that the company says gives players an enhanced sense of touch.

"When you're traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you'll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that's so central to VR," wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management at gaming arm Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post Thursday.

VR is a field where Sony faces rising competition as other technology groups accelerate their own research and development. The accessory is also key to bringing players to the latest console in its PlayStation series.

The new controller features Sony's DualSense technology, used in the PS5's standard controller, with a haptic feedback system that lets players feel game actions through their hands.

An orb design lets gamers "hold the controller naturally, while playing with a high degree of freedom," Nishino wrote in the blog post.

The adaptive trigger button can offer kickback when pressed. (Photo courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Japanese conglomerate also revealed that the controller will be equipped with adaptive triggers that add "palpable tension" when pressed.

Development of a new VR headset for the PS5 was announced in February. Sony has yet to reveal a launch date but aims to offer "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity."

Sony is not alone in targeting gamers with new VR hardware.

Facebook launched the Oculus Quest 2 headset in October, while Apple is rumored to be working on its own.

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC announced last year a partnership with National Dong Hwa University on a VR talent cultivation center in eastern Taiwan.

Developers are slated to receive prototypes of Sony's new VR controller soon.

The new VR system will succeed its PlayStation VR, which launched in 2016. The current model's sales had reached of 5 million units by the end of 2019.

Sony promises a one-cable connection with its new product.