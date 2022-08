TOKYO -- Sony Group sees its foray into games played on personal computers and smartphones as a way to unshackle itself from the success of the PlayStation and ensure future growth in the gaming industry.

The Japanese tech group debuted the PC gaming hardware brand Inzone last month, offering two types of monitors and three headset models. The most expensive headset sells for 36,300 yen ($275) at Japan's Sony Store while the monitors go for 154,000 yen at the high end.