Media & Entertainment

Sony reports 9% profit rise in April-June quarter

Demand for gaming business declines while sales of electronics surge

Sony's showroom in Ginza, Tokyo. (Photo by Rie Ishii)
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony Group reported on Wednesday a 9% rise in net profit in the first quarter, despite a slowdown in its breadwinner gaming business, which thrived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 212 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the April-June period while operating profit increased 26% to 280 billion yen. Revenue jumped 15% to 2.2 trillion yen.

The company's gaming business took a dive, with operating profit declining 33% due to a decrease in software sales and add-on content.

Meanwhile, its electronics segment grew in sales and profit, driven by strong sales of TVs, digital cameras and audio equipment.

Sony's first-quarter net profit results surpassed analysts. According to FactSet, the consensus for net profit was 150 billion yen. However, operating profit fell short of expectations of 215 billion yen.

