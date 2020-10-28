ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Sony's 1H net profit doubles as gaming thrives under COVID

Japanese conglomerate raises full-year forecast as video game subscriptions rise

The coronavirus pandemic has pummeled many of Sony's various businesses, with gaming one of the few bright spots.   © Reuters
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony reported a 103% increase in net profit to 692 billion yen ($6.6 billion) for April-September on Wednesday, as the Japanese conglomerate's video game business enjoyed strong demand thanks to coronavirus-related lockdowns and social distancing.

The company's revenue rose 0.9% to 4 trillion yen, while operating profit rose 7% to 546 billion yen, Sony said.

Gaming sales increased 22% to 1.1 trillion yen during the first six months, with the company's subscription-based services, including PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Network, experiencing an increase in users. Software sales, including titles like "Ghost of Tsushima," also remained strong.

Sony revised upward its forecast for the fiscal year through March 2021 as a result of the boom in its gaming business. The conglomerate now expects revenue to increase 3% to 8.5 trillion yen, and net profit to reach 800 billion yen, a 37% jump compared to the year before. Initially, Sony had forecast revenue to increase just 0.5% to 8.3 trillion yen and net profit to decline 12% to 510 billion yen.

The gaming market has been one of the few to benefit during the COVID-19 outbreak as more people choose to spend time playing games at home instead of going out.

Operating profit for Sony's gaming segment also increased despite a jump in costs, including those related to the release of its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5, due out on Nov. 12.

Demand for Sony's high-quality image sensors, meanwhile, slowed as sales of smartphones and digital cameras suffered amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sony is the world's leading producer of image sensors, with a global market share of 50% as of last year.

Sales of electronic devices like digital cameras slumped due to a downturn in consumption as people refrained from going out and spending money. The company's movie and music entertainment business also took a hit as production of films and music releases were delayed.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close