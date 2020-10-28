Sony's 1H net profit doubles as gaming thrives under COVID

TOKYO -- Sony reported a 103% increase in net profit to 692 billion yen ($6.6 billion) for April-September on Wednesday, as the Japanese conglomerate's video game business enjoyed strong demand thanks to coronavirus-related lockdowns and social distancing.

The company's revenue rose 0.9% to 4 trillion yen, while operating profit rose 7% to 546 billion yen, Sony said.

Gaming sales increased 22% to 1.1 trillion yen during the first six months, with the company's subscription-based services, including PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Network, experiencing an increase in users. Software sales, including titles like "Ghost of Tsushima," also remained strong.

Sony revised upward its forecast for the fiscal year through March 2021 as a result of the boom in its gaming business. The conglomerate now expects revenue to increase 3% to 8.5 trillion yen, and net profit to reach 800 billion yen, a 37% jump compared to the year before. Initially, Sony had forecast revenue to increase just 0.5% to 8.3 trillion yen and net profit to decline 12% to 510 billion yen.

The gaming market has been one of the few to benefit during the COVID-19 outbreak as more people choose to spend time playing games at home instead of going out.

Operating profit for Sony's gaming segment also increased despite a jump in costs, including those related to the release of its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5, due out on Nov. 12.

Demand for Sony's high-quality image sensors, meanwhile, slowed as sales of smartphones and digital cameras suffered amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sony is the world's leading producer of image sensors, with a global market share of 50% as of last year.

Sales of electronic devices like digital cameras slumped due to a downturn in consumption as people refrained from going out and spending money. The company's movie and music entertainment business also took a hit as production of films and music releases were delayed.