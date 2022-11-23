Sony sets sights on metaverse gold with sports animation purchase

TOKYO -- Sony is looking to add sports to movies, music and games as a new core pillar of its entertainment business, acquiring technology companies to help it create 3D content for the metaverse.

The Japanese company recently acquired all outstanding shares of Dutch startup Beyond Sports, which specializes in using 3D animation to produce content from actual sports games or match data. The purchase price has not been disclosed, but is believed to be around 5 billion to 10 billion yen ($35.36 million to $70.72 million).