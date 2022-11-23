ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Sony sets sights on metaverse gold with sports animation purchase

Company eyes major new entertainment business to join games, movies, music

3D animation of a basketball game from Beyond Sports, recently acquired by Sony. (Photo courtesy of Beyond Sports)
3D animation of a basketball game from Beyond Sports, recently acquired by Sony. (Photo courtesy of Beyond Sports)
KEIICHI FURUKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony is looking to add sports to movies, music and games as a new core pillar of its entertainment business, acquiring technology companies to help it create 3D content for the metaverse.

The Japanese company recently acquired all outstanding shares of Dutch startup Beyond Sports, which specializes in using 3D animation to produce content from actual sports games or match data. The purchase price has not been disclosed, but is believed to be around 5 billion to 10 billion yen ($35.36 million to $70.72 million).

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close