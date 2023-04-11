ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Sony sets up 'virtual production' studio in Shanghai

Technology eliminates the need for on-location shooting, lowering costs

Sony Group hopes its new studio in Shanghai will capture demand for TV ads, music clips and short movies for e-commerce. (Photo courtesy of the company)
KEIICHI FURUKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Sony Group has set up a studio in Shanghai that will specialize in a new video production method called "virtual production" that allows the creation of realistic looking videos entirely indoors, eliminating the need to shoot on location and lowering costs.

The studio will be Sony's third virtual production facility, along with those in Japan and the U.S. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company aims to expand the business by meeting rapidly growing demand for video production in China.

