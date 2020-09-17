Sony to launch PS5 for $499 on Nov. 12

TOKYO -- Sony debuts its much anticipated next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12 for $499, the company said Thursday, as it aims to outmaneuver rival Microsoft's new Xbox Series X.

The PS5 console goes on sale starting Nov. 12 for countries including Japan and the U.S. with the rest of the world starting on Nov. 19, the gaming giant revealed during an online presentation.

Sony's move follows last week's announcement by Microsoft that the U.S. company will release its latest version of the Xbox console, Xbox Series X, on Nov. 10 for an estimated retail price of $499, making PS5's launch price the same.

Sony also announced new game titles for the PS5 which include Final Fantasy XVI by Square Enix, as well as Hogwarts Legacy by Warner Bros. Games.

Sony and Microsoft's next-generation console releases come during a boom for the industry, with more homebound consumers taking up gaming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Competition between the two companies is expected to intensify as they prepare to launch their devices in the same release window.

Both companies also will offer a less-expensive model without a disc drive. PS5's digital edition will be priced at $399 while Xbox Series S will cost $299.

Sony has prepared a strong lineup of game titles for the PS5 launch to drive demand for the console. One is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sequel to its 2018 hit Marvel's Spider-Man, which sold over 13 million units globally.

Microsoft faced some production trouble due to the coronavirus. The company and U.S. game developer 343 Industries decided to delay the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021.

But Microsoft is shifting its business to rely less on physical console sales, seeking to attract more casual game players into its ecosystem by bolstering its popular subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, which has over 10 million users.

The new service, called Game Pass Ultimate, will let gamers play an array of titles for a monthly fee of $14.99, with the option to stream games from the Microsoft library to an Xbox, PC or Android phones and tablets, which could help Microsoft reach a broader consumer base.

Sony and Microsoft have gone head-to-head in console sales for years. In the last "console war," Sony's PS4, launched in 2013, had a big advantage with its $399 price tag, undercutting Microsoft's Xbox One by $100. The PS4 went on to sell over 112 million units worldwide and outsold the Xbox One by an estimate of 60 million units.

While Sony accelerates its push to sell the PS5, the Japanese group also aims to increase its subscription business, like PlayStation Plus -- a streaming service that lets users access online multiplayer games. The service has experienced a surge in users after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and experienced an 8% rise in subscriber numbers during the April-June period, to over 45 million.

Nintendo has been another beneficiary of the surge in gaming during the pandemic, with an increase in sales of its Switch console. The company's hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 22 million copies globally since its release in March.

As a result, the Kyoto-based company logged its highest-ever operating profit for the April-June quarter, posting a 427% rise to 144 billion yen ($1.36 billion). Nikkei has also reported that the company plans to boost output of the Switch console by 20% from its initial plan, to 25 million units for the fiscal year through March 2021.