Sony to sell mobile gaming subsidiary for $1bn

TOKYO -- Sony Group is selling its mobile gaming subsidiary to U.S. mobile game developer Scopely for about $1 billion, the company announced on Monday.

Sony's mobile gaming unit, GSN Games, is a division of Game Show Network, which creates game shows and is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment. The company started providing online games in 2007, in genres including bingo and card games. Its Solitaire TriPeaks game is played 100 million times per week.

SPE made Game Show Network a wholly owned subsidiary in 2019 by investing about $380 million. Sony is focusing on gaming business that makes use of intellectual property from the group's movies, anime and other content. While the GSN games are popular, Sony decided they are not part of its core business.