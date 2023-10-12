ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Sony unveils slimmed-down PlayStation 5 for holiday season

Company hopes to reinvigorate sales with eye on annual goal of 25m units

The new PS5 is 30% smaller in volume and around 20% lighter than the original models, with a greater storage capacity. (Photo courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment)
KEIICHI FURUKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony will release a new 30% smaller model of its PlayStation 5 video game console on Nov. 10, the company's gaming unit announced on Wednesday, following a tried-and-true strategy to boost flagging sales heading into the holiday season.

This is the first major update to the PS5 since its release in November 2020. The standard version of the new console will weigh about 3.2 kilograms, 18% less than the current model. The digital edition, which does not include a Blu-ray disc drive, will weigh about 2.6 kg, a 24% reduction, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment.

