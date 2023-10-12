Sony unveils slimmed-down PlayStation 5 for holiday season

TOKYO -- Sony will release a new 30% smaller model of its PlayStation 5 video game console on Nov. 10, the company's gaming unit announced on Wednesday, following a tried-and-true strategy to boost flagging sales heading into the holiday season.

This is the first major update to the PS5 since its release in November 2020. The standard version of the new console will weigh about 3.2 kilograms, 18% less than the current model. The digital edition, which does not include a Blu-ray disc drive, will weigh about 2.6 kg, a 24% reduction, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment.