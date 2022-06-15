South Korea's BTS announces 'hiatus' to focus on solo projects

NEW YORK -- The members of K-pop boy band BTS have said they are going on a hiatus to focus on solo music careers in an announcement that shocked fans the world over.

The news also hit the band's agency, with shares in Seoul-listed Hybe falling as much as 28% at one point on Wednesday, sinking to their lowest level since the agency made its initial public offering in 2020.

The seven-member band made the statement during an hourlong annual dinner to celebrate the founding of the group. The video of the dinner was posted on social media on Tuesday.

"I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature," member RM said.

"You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. But after 10 years of living as BTS and working all of our schedules, I can't physically mature anymore," he said.

"We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans," lead singer Jimin added. "I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.

"I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."

The video amassed over 10 million views in the first 15 hours after being uploaded.

Big Hit Music, the group's label and a subsidiary of Hybe, released a statement on Wednesday saying it will "enthusiastically support" the band's decision.

“BTS will begin a new chapter by pursuing team and individual activity in parallel. We expect that each member through respective various activities will have time to grow and that will provide nutrition for the team's long run. As a label we will enthusiastically support this."

AP and local media have also reported Hybe as saying the band was not in fact on hiatus but that its members would merely be focusing more on solo projects for the time being. The company has recently been trying to expand its stable of talent beyond BTS.

The band's announcement also comes amid controversy over whether to exempt BTS from South Korea's compulsory military service. The oldest member of the band, Jin, will turn 30 in December, which is the deadline for enlistment.

On social media, fans around the world expressed support for BTS under hashtags such as #BTSandArmy and #YetToCome, with many promising to "wait" for the band's return.

After officially debuting in June 2013, BTS became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits, winning two Grammy nominations, one in 2021 and another 2022.

The group released its new album, "Proof," on Friday.

BTS met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

Additional reporting by Jada Nagumo in Tokyo and Kotaro Hosokawa and Kim Jaewon in Seoul