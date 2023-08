SEOUL -- South Korean internet conglomerate Kakao, which acquired K-pop agency SM Entertainment earlier this year, is rushing to expand its entertainment business overseas amid dwindling earnings in its mainstay domestic advertising operations.

Group revenue for the April-June quarter increased 12% on the year to about 2.04 trillion won ($1.57 billion), while operating profit plunged 34% to 113.5 billion won, the fourth consecutive quarter of declining profits.