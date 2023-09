SEOUL -- Uncertainty over the future of K-pop girl group Blackpink is casting a shadow over its management agency, YG Entertainment, as investors worry the star ensemble's possible breakup will hurt the Seoul-listed company's value.

Speculation that Lisa, a Thai member of Blackpink, may not renew her contract with YG and leave the company is dragging down its share price on South Korea's Kosdaq index after what has been a stellar performance this year.