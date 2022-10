OSAKA -- Sales of Nintendo's Switch game systems grew an estimated 36% on the year in Japan last quarter, buoyed by the September release of the blockbuster shooter sequel Splatoon 3.

Video game magazine Famitsu reports that 1.18 million Switches were sold during the July-September period, based on store and other data. Famitsu's numbers are known to closely track Nintendo's official figures, which are not out yet for the just-ended quarter.