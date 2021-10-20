'Squid Game' gives Netflix boost as Asia leads subscriber growth

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- "Squid Game," the hit South Korean drama, has been watched by 142 million Netflix subscribers worldwide and is expected to bring more paid members to the streaming platform, the U.S. company said in its latest earnings on Tuesday.

Some 4.4 million new paid members joined Netflix in the three months through Sept. 30, beating the projection of 3.5 million and bringing the total subscriber number to 214 million. Little of that growth, however, came from the company's home market.

For the second consecutive quarter, the Asia-Pacific region contributed the most membership growth, with 2.2 million new paid sign-ups, or half of the quarter's total.

In comparison, the U.S. and Canada added only 73,000 subscribers in the quarter, though that was an improvement from a loss of 433,000 members in the region during the June quarter.

The good news for Netflix is that "Squid Game," which was launched on Sept. 17, had provided a strong tailwind for the end of that month and is expected to attract more subscribers in the current quarter.

Netflix said the Korean thriller series has become the most-watched TV show ever on its platform, and described the record of 142 million viewing households in the first four weeks of release as "mind-boggling."

"'Squid Game' is incredible, but it's not that Ted [Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer] commissioned that. The most incredible part is it's the system that Ted built," said co-CEO Reed Hastings during the earnings call, wearing a green tracksuit from the hit show.

"There are certainly other amazing ones like that that even Ted or I or any of us don't even yet know about, that are digesting in the Netflix content engine," he added.

For the third quarter, Netflix recorded $7.5 billion in total revenue, up 16% from the same period last year. The Asia-Pacific region contributed $834 million, up 31% year on year. Total net income for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion.

For the December quarter, Netflix forecast 8.5 million new paid users, thanks to a strong original content release line-up in the final three months of the year.

Netflix said it is hoping to build more offerings around the "Squid Game" intellectual property, including gaming and consumer products. The company announced last quarter that it is expanding into the gaming market to complement its existing subscription-based content.

"Maybe imagine three years from now, some future 'Squid Game' is launching, and it comes along with an incredible array of interactive gaming options and it's all built into the service," Hastings said.

"And then of course you've got your off-Netflix aspects of experiences that we're building out, consumer products, all of that coming together," he added.

Netflix's shares dipped 1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after a brief 2% jump.