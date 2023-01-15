Sting, other international musicians flock to perform in Asia

TOKYO -- International musicians are accelerating their Asia tours after interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran musicians will visit the region to give performances starting early this year.
Big-name artists' tours accelerate after hiatus due to pandemic
TOKYO -- International musicians are accelerating their Asia tours after interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran musicians will visit the region to give performances starting early this year.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.