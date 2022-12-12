ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn

Fans spent big on Pokemon and 'Demon Slayer' goods in 2021

Pokemon fans snapped up merchandise as the franchise marked its 25th anniversary in 2021.   © Pokemon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc.
YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."

Japan itself drove most of the growth, with a 21% rise to 1.43 trillion yen, according to a report by the Association of Japanese Animations. Content distribution -- television, theatrical movies, DVD and other video, and streaming -- grew 33% to a total of 371.3 billion yen.

