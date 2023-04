TOKYO -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Nintendo's animated adaptation of its signature game, has become this year's most successful film, giving a shot in the arm to the video game giant's efforts to bring its characters and intellectual property to other media.

Since it broke into the industry in the 1970s, Nintendo has created a multitude of game characters, but only in the past few years has it begun to repackage them in other forms of content and diversify its revenue sources.