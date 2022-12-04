ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Taiwan's nonprofit news outlet cuts through island's media noise

The Reporter grabs 119 awards with crowdfunding business model

Sherry Lee, Editor-in-Chief of The Reporter, was on the founding team in 2015, after working for a decade at Taiwan's CommonWealth Magazine. (Photo by Jordyn Haime)
JORDYN HAIME, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Editor-in-Chief Sherry Lee's desk isn't big enough to hold the 119 awards her publication, The Reporter, has earned in its seven years of existence.

A separate room holds the trophies and certificates the news outlet has garnered -- it won eight SOPA awards in 2022 alone -- for its work on the deep-sea fishing industry, COVID-19, Xinjiang reeducation camps and more. Many of its stories have led to direct policy changes, and prosecutions for illegal activities uncovered by its reporters.

