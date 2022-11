TOKYO -- Long synonymous with otaku culture, Tokyo's Akihabara district is starting to lose its luster as people obsessed with anime and manga increasingly go online to get their fix.

However, less than an hour's train ride away, another otaku enclave in Ikebukuro is thriving, showing that headwinds from e-commerce and COVID-19 can be overcome if Generation Z -- the generation after Millennials -- is on your side.