HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings and NetEase, two of China's biggest video game developers, received approvals Tuesday to launch new paid games for the first time since July last year in a sign Beijing is easing a two-year crackdown on the tech sector.

The National Press and Publication Administration granted publishing licenses for 73 online games, including 69 mobile games. Other developers, including Zhong Qing Bao, Leiting, XD Inc, and CMGE Technology Group, also received licenses.