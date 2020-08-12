Tencent enjoys sales rise as risks grow from US tech crackdown

HONG KONG -- Chinese entertainment company Tencent Holdings reported strong sales growth but narrowly missed analysts' expectations in its latest quarterly earnings report, with demand for games during the coronavirus pandemic helping to offset rising market competition and the global economic slowdown.

Hong Kong-listed Tencent logged revenue of 114.9 billion yuan ($16.5 billion) during the April-June quarter, according to its filing on Wednesday, a 29% increase from the same quarter a year ago but lower than market consensus of 125.9 billion yuan, according to FactSet.

Net profit climbed 31% year-over-year to 32.5 billion yuan.

Regulatory headwinds are hitting Tencent, owner of China's ubiquitous messaging app WeChat. The app has become the latest target in the China-U. S. tech war as tensions between the world's top two superpowers have extended to internet companies.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with WeChat, describing the Chinese messaging app as a threat to national security. Tencent, alongside Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu, was also targeted as part of a U.S. "Clean Network" initiative as the Trump administration urged American companies to boycott Chinese cloud service providers.

Since WeChat has yet to make significant inroads in the U.S., and Tencent's data centers there mainly serve its own gaming studios, analysts say the policy will not deliver a major blow to the Shenzhen-based company. However, worries have persisted and shares in Tencent have slipped 10% since Trump's executive order was announced.

"The order as written is so broad that it could end up blocking the ability of any U.S. person or company from working with Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies," said Dan Wang, an analyst with Gavekal Dragonomics. The U.S. Commerce Department was given 45 days to explain the scope of the ban and how it will be enforced.

"We expect the Commerce Department to focus on WeChat specifically. However, since the United States is in a presidential election year with the incumbent trailing in the polls, a broader definition and the resultant trade war escalation with China remains a possibility," Neil Macker, a senior analyst with global financial service provider Morningstar, warned investors in a research note on Tuesday.

Analysts say a sweeping ban against Tencent would wreak havoc on the company's long-term profitability and global ambition. As part of its efforts to expand beyond China, Tencent has invested in a number of video game studios, including some in the U.S.

"It is unclear what would happen with respect to these sizable stakes if the Commerce Department decides to enforce a broader interpretation of the ban," Macker said.

Online gaming contributed 38.3 billion yuan, or roughly one-third of Tencent's total revenue, in the second quarter of this year, according to the company.

Shares of Tencent closed up 1.4% to HK$520.50 before the results on Wednesday.