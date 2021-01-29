Tencent invests in French game developer Dontnod

GUANGZHOU -- China's Tencent Holdings will take a minority stake in French video game studio Dontnod Entertainment for 30 million euros ($36.4 million) as it seeks to popularize new types of games in the Chinese market.

Dontnod has developed titles like Life Is Strange, an adventure game that has won many fans across Asia. The French company hopes a partnership with Tencent will solidify its foothold in China.

Dontnod will be able to "take advantage of the various growth drivers in the video game industry, in particular in China and on mobile platforms, in cooperation with an industry leader," CEO Oskar Guilbert said in a statement.

Tencent is interested in tapping Dontnod's expertise to broaden China's video game market, which currently focuses on shooter and role-playing games. It also took a stake last year in France's Voodoo, a developer of so-called hyper-casual games that are simple and easy to play.

Tencent's stake in Dontnod is part of a 40 million euro capital increase announced Wednesday by the French studio to fund the development and marketing of new games. The developer, listed on Euronext Paris, logged an operating profit of 18 million euros in 2019.