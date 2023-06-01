Thailand's Japan Expo organizer urges J-pop to look outward

TOKYO -- Japan's entertainment industry should put more effort into developing the overseas market, said Yupharet Eakturapakal, founder and CEO of G-Yu Creative, a Bangkok-based promoter of Japanese culture.

"J-pop artists don't really come to Thailand, even [though] Thai people love to listen to J-pop a lot," Eakturapakal told Nikkei Asia in an interview on the sidelines of Nikkei's Future of Asia conference last week. "Japan's domestic market is very strong ... so if they go abroad, maybe they feel like it's a small market."