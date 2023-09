TOKYO -- TikTok is looking to cash in on Asia's increasingly competitive video game market by persuading game developers, particularly independent studios, to advertise on its short video platform.

"There was a strategic decision in TikTok to centralize globally the gaming [market,]" Maayan Kotler, head of Asia-Pacific gaming at TikTok, told Nikkei Asia. She was visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo Game Show, an industry fair where the company was participating for the second year in a row.