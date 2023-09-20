ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Tokyo Game Show set for post-COVID flood of overseas fans

But market and gamers still waiting for new consoles from Nintendo and Sony

Nearly 140,000 people attended the Tokyo Game Show last year, when the event was forced to limit the number of visitors due to COVID restrictions. Around 200,000 are expected this year. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki) 
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Game Show is set to welcome thousands of overseas visitors when it kicks off on Thursday for its first edition since Japan lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, a lack of console updates from big companies such as Nintendo or Sony means this year's video game exhibition could still be a somewhat muted affair, despite the increased attendance.

The four-day expo will have a record 700 exhibitors and nearly 3,000 booths, according to the event's organizers. A total of 200,000 visitors are expected, an increase from nearly 140,000 last year, when the event was forced to limit the number of visitors due to COVID restrictions.

