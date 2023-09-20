Tokyo Game Show set for post-COVID flood of overseas fans

TOKYO -- Tokyo Game Show is set to welcome thousands of overseas visitors when it kicks off on Thursday for its first edition since Japan lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, a lack of console updates from big companies such as Nintendo or Sony means this year's video game exhibition could still be a somewhat muted affair, despite the increased attendance.

The four-day expo will have a record 700 exhibitors and nearly 3,000 booths, according to the event's organizers. A total of 200,000 visitors are expected, an increase from nearly 140,000 last year, when the event was forced to limit the number of visitors due to COVID restrictions.