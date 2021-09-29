Tokyo Game Show turns to virtual reality in face of COVID

TOKYO -- One of the world's key gaming conventions is getting creative in the face of the coronavirus by offering a virtual version of the event, which kicks off in Japan on Thursday.

The Tokyo Game Show is hoping to lure gamers from around the world to its virtual venues -- a maritime fortress and a watchtower floating in the sky -- which they can access via Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset or a browser on PCs and smartphones.

The VR venues will serve as an experiment for the gaming expo, which has been forced to go online for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gamers can build their own avatars to roam the virtual spaces, visiting exhibition booths from their favorite games makers and interacting with other people. They might get to meet famous game characters, and will have the chance to collect special items that unlock exclusive information or the opportunity to change their avatars.

The gaming expo offered a regular online version of the event in 2020. But game developers and publishers had to rush to adapt to the new format, and many participants were disappointed as they were unable to try out new games, which has been a highlight of the show for decades.

Meanwhile, this year's expo is also holding what it describes as its first-ever music festival, with a full orchestra performing tunes from iconic games such as hit series Final Fantasy. Those who want to watch the event online will need to buy a ticket.

In a bid to make the experience even more entertaining, the convention has also teamed up with Japanese tour agency H.I.S. to offer free online tours. Tour guides will visit the physical exhibition booths so gaming enthusiasts can enjoy a simulated experience of actually being at the venue.

Over 300 companies are joining this year's event, showcasing their latest titles and technology online. For developers, the event is a chance to meet and form partnerships.

Like last year, the expo is once again collaborating with Amazon Japan. The tech giant has created a dedicated page on its online marketplace where gamers can buy new titles and merchandise while watching livestreams from developers.

The gaming industry faced unprecedented demand in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak as lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions left people at home in need of entertainment.

The Asia-Pacific gaming market is expected to grow 3% in 2021 to $88.2 billion, according to Dutch research firm Newzoo. It says the region will account for half the world's game revenues.