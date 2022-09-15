Topped off at home, Disney+ seeks growth in Asia and elsewhere

ANAHEIM, U.S. -- With the U.S. streaming market starting to plateau, Disney+ is doubling down in new markets in Asia and beyond with content carefully designed to resonate with local audiences.

"We want to serve our viewers in every market with locally produced stories that resonate to them, while also taking the very best of our global brands and [intellectual property] across the globe," Rebecca Campbell, international content and operations chairman at Walt Disney Co., told Nikkei and other news outlets. Campbell is in charge of launching Disney+ in new markets in regions like Asia and South America.