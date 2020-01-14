ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Media & Entertainment

Universal Studios Japan bets $545m on Super Nintendo World

Osaka's Hollywood theme park intends to open attraction before Tokyo Olympics

NATSUKO KATSUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Executives at Universal Studios Japan expect the theme park's next big draw to be a mustachioed Italian plumber. (Photo by Maho Obata) 

OSAKA -- The operator of Universal Studios Japan is making its biggest investment ever, 60 billion yen ($545 million), in Mario-themed attractions that will open this summer, with the Nintendo franchise expected to be its next big draw.

Super Nintendo World, a collaboration with the iconic Japanese game maker, will be composed of attractions and restaurants featuring characters including the mustachioed Italian plumber and the dinosaur Yoshi. Plans are for the zone to debut before the Tokyo Olympics, which start on July 24.

The new area will submerge wristband-wearing, smartphone-toting guests into Mario's world. The wristbands will help guests collect coins, just like in the games, and the smartphones will keep track of the coins and allow guests to compete against one another.

"The time has come to deliver a surprising experience together with Nintendo which brings innovation to communities," said Jean Louis Bonnier, USJ's chief executive.

The 60 billion yen investment surpasses the amount used to create the "Harry Potter" zone in 2014. That took 45 billion yen, now the second largest project since USJ opened in 2001.

USJ also unveiled a new slogan, "No Limit!" The exclamation is meant to convey the hope that the park's attractions and events can help guests to break out of their shells. It replaces, "Bringing you the best of the world."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media