Vinyl production finds groove in Japan, thanks to social media

TOKYO -- As "city pop," a type of Japanese pop music produced in the 1970s and '80s, wins a new generation of fans around the world, production of phonograph records, the principal medium for recorded music at the time, has more than quadrupled over the past decade in Japan.

As city pop gains more exposure through TikTok and other video hosting apps, it has drawn young people to vinyl records, which offer a listening experience that differs from digital music. More artists these days are also releasing new music on records.