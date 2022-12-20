ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

World Cup marked big win for sports streaming in Japan

Abema platform draws tens of millions of viewers for live games

The Abema streaming platform showed every World Cup match for free in Japan. (Photo by Makoto Okada)
SHUNJI ONUKI and MIHO TANKAI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The World Cup soccer tournament gave online sports streaming a boost in Japan after a slow start, drawing record numbers of viewers while TV networks stepped back.

Japanese streaming platform Abema logged an all-time high of 17 million daily viewers on Dec. 2, the day of the Japan-Spain match. It saw a total of more than 41 million across the three days of group stage games involving the Samurai Blue. The round-of-16 match against Croatia drew so much traffic that Abema had to restrict access.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close