Zee Entertainment shares slump amid fresh concerns over company financials

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled Friday amid fresh concerns about the financials of India's top listed media company, which has been grappling with a debt of about $1 billion.

Last evening, the company reported a weaker-than-expected profit in the second quarter amid a drop in ad spending. Zee also said it has taken an exceptional charge after writing off 1.70 billion rupees ($24 million) related to an inter-corporate deposit that is unlikely to be recovered.

Further, Zee's cash flows turned negative. The company's auditor Deliotte said in a note citing Zee that a bank has unilaterally adjusted Zee's two billion rupees of deposits against dues of related parties. The company is in the process of seeking legal advice for taking appropriate action against the bank and the same amount is included in other financial assets as amount recoverable, the note said.

The new disclosures raised concerns among investors, pushing Zee's shares down 5.6% in Mumbai trading, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.6%.

The latest revelation comes as Zee's founder Essel Group contends with 70 billion-rupees of debt that it is struggling to repay amid a cash crunch in India's shadow banking sector. The group, which is exploring the sale of its assets including a part of its holding in Zee, is also faced with the possibility of losing control over the media company as 90% if its 22% shareholding has already been pledged for loans.

Essel's lenders have started selling the shares of Zee they held as collateral, triggering a sharp slump in its value. The stock has lost more than 47% of its value since the beginning of this year.

The group has recently sold a part of its stake in Zee to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for 42.2 billion rupees. Last month, it got a second reprieve from a group of lenders, who agreed to extend the due date for debt repayment to March 2020.

The uncertainty deepened after the company Wednesday said Russia's VTB Capital, to which the founders have pledged 102 million shares, or a 10.7% stake, has secured the right to potentially sell the stake they held as collateral. That raises the specter of the promoter group losing control over the media company.

Brokerage Sharekhan has advised investors to exit ZEE saying, "the negative factors outweigh positives."

"The stock is currently trading at its 10-year trough valuation due to the ongoing promoter-level debt crisis, suspicious related party transactions, and a sharp jump in working capital requirements, Sharekhan said in a report on Friday.

"Given the multiple headwinds in the offing, we reckon that the drift in valuation in the last few months is unlikely to reverse soon, with liquidity concerns at the promoter level," it said. The brokerage dropped coverage on the Zee stock saying, the promoter group-level debt crisis is not expected to be resolved in the near term.

Zee's second-quarter profit grew 6.7% to 4.13 billion rupees, aided by a sharp cut in tax expenses, while the revenue grew 7.7% to 21.90 billion rupees. Analysts were expecting Zee to report a net income of 4.59 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

ICICI Direct Research downgraded the stock to Reduce from Hold and cut its target price by 10% to 220 rupees a share, citing concerns such as soft outlook for advertisements and promoter pledge issues.

"Furthermore, steep spending in content seems aggressive. We also remain wary of related party dues, given their weak financial position," it said in a report on Friday.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil