Zee gets chance to retool as foreign funds take equity control

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- The investment by foreign funds could strengthen corporate governance at Zee Entertainment Enterprises and allow it to focus on growth as it competes with the likes of Google's YouTube, Walt Disney-backed Hotstar and Netflix in one of the hottest areas in the Indian media and entertainment scene.

Shares of Zee, the country's largest broadcaster, surged 17% over two trading sessions in Mumbai after parent Essel Group announced it was selling most of its shareholding in its flagship unit to investors and asset managers to pay off debt.

Invesco Oppenheimer is now the largest shareholder, with about 19% of Zee. Other investors include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and funds belonging to BlackRock and Fidelity. The stake of the founding family, led by Subhash Chandra who founded Zee in 1992, is down to 5% from 42% at the end of last year. Nevertheless, Chandra will remain chairman while his son, Punit Goenka, will continue as managing director.

Although the company has made no reference to its board, analysts expect its members to change to make it more inclusive. "That will be a good signal for markets as an expanded board would imply better governance and protection of minority shareholder interests," said Rohit Dokania, media analyst at IDFC.

Zee's troubles began earlier this year when allegations linked parent Essel to some fraudulent transactions. A slowdown in the country's shadow-banking sector added to Essel's problems as it struggled to repay debt. That led to lenders dumping Zee shares they held as collateral, creating a vicious cycle of falling share values and further sales.

Chandra has been selling stakes in Zee in phases. In the latest round, the company raised as much as 48 billion rupees ($670 million) by selling a 16.5% stake through block deals. Media reports quoted Goenka as saying the issue was oversubscribed more than three times.

The interest in Zee comes as viewing habits change and competition intensifies in the video-on-demand field.

More Indians, especially the young, are watching entertainment digitally thanks to cheaper smartphones and easy access to high-speed internet. Digital video viewership in the country is likely to expand at the rate of 20% to 22% over the next five to seven years, while television viewing is set to grow 2%, according to consulting firm PwC.

The potential has spurred foreign players such as Netflix to create content especially for the local market and forged partnerships between studios and telecommunication companies. The number of players in the Indian digital video streaming market has more than tripled to 32 in 2018 from barely nine in 2012, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.

YouTube and Hotstar, owned by Walt Disney unit Star India, are the top two digital video providers by user numbers. The lineup also includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, homegrown Hungama, which is available on smartphone maker Xiaomi's platforms, and Jio TV, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's empire.

Ambani, who has already disrupted the telecom sector with his Reliance Jio Infocomm venture, is now in talks with Japan's Sony Corp. about a stake sale in his Network18 Media & Investments, a television network, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Zee, which offers movies and original TV content across 19 languages, dominates television with more than an 18% share of viewership. Early last year, the company launched a digital video-on-demand platform called ZEE5 that depends on advertising and subscriptions for revenue. Analysts expect ZEE5 to break even by the fiscal year 2022.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the company now needs board members who can contribute to its TV-to-digital transition.

Zee did not respond to questions about how it would realize its vision of becoming a global content technology company with financial investors on board. Last year, the company said it was looking for a strategic partner to "augment ZEE's content, technological and distribution capabilities."

Investments in new and innovative content are key for streaming players and these are likely to be high for Zee in the first few years, Credit Suisse said in a report.

Despite the stake sale, concerns about the impact from the group's problems remain. Zee is owed as much as 7 billion rupees by group companies, nearly eight times the 900 million rupees it had in receivables at the end of March last year, according to analysts.

Although Zee still trades at a 30% discount to its 52-week high it hit last December, Kotak downgraded the stock Monday. A re-rating would depend on the company resolving concerns about messy intergroup transactions, reconstituting its board to inspire investor confidence, and making a success of ZEE5, Kotak said.

